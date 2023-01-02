"We vote you in office...help us!" Wabash Valley residents discuss what they'd like to see during 2023 Indiana legislative session

INDIANA (WTHI) - We're just one week away from the beginning of Indiana's 2023 legislative session.
Area voters are making their voices heard on what they'd like to see lawmakers take action on.
News 10 went out and talked with several voters earlier today about what they'd like to see state lawmakers do in the upcoming session.
The most common answer was to help fight inflation.
Saving every penny is on the mind of many Hoosiers.
Rachel Hamilton, from Terre Haute, is one of them.
"Prices just keep going up and checks don't. It's hard to go to the grocery store, it's hard to get a tank of gas. Everything is just pricey, pricey, pricey," Hamilton said.
Hamilton says as lawmakers plan to meet for the 2023 legislative session, she'd like to see some inflation relief.
She says whether that be stimulus checks or something else, she feels like she'd benefit most from a financial boost.
College students like Finn Steele, from Sullivan, agree.
He says being in college, inflation has made his budget even tighter.
"College students need to save up money for, whether you're going to graduate school or just not being in student debt. It's helps to just not have to spend a crazy amount on food," Steele said.
Steele says infrastructure is also something he'd like to see dealt with at the state level.
He says he wants state lawmakers to do something to fix roads quicker and improve the quality on the roads he drives on.
"My dad lives in the middle of nowhere, so it would help to have some nicer roads out there, too. So, don't forget about the little stuff," Steele said.
Hamilton says whatever bills lawmakers work on; she wants them to help voters like herself.
"Help us! We need help, we vote you in office, we help you, help us!" Hamilton said.
Some other people also said they wanted to see food stamp reform and legislation to help senior citizens.
Voters from the Wabash Valley will soon have an opportunity to make their voices heard to state lawmakers.
On Jan. 14, the Vigo County public library will be hosting a cracker-barrel session for voters to talk to lawmakers.
It will take place from 10:00 am to noon.