"We used to just have a wide open door" North Vermillion High School adds enhanced security measures to protect students

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - One school in the Wabash Valley has started implementing additional safety measures to start the year.

It's part of a 3-year plan to renovate the building.

The entryways at North Vermillion High School are more secure than ever.

But, one resource officer is going beyond the new triple-locked doors to help keep your students safe.

Students start everyday at North Vermillion High School with a greeting from their school resource officer Nick Hall.

"Like it or not they get greeted by me. They don't come into school without a smile on their face," Hall said.

But, as soon as the day starts, staff are all hands on deck, keeping the school safe.

Just before the school year started, new safety upgrades were put in.

"We used to just have a wide open door, we didn't have to be buzzed in, kids could just get into the hallway, so we've made a much more secure front office," said North Vermillion schools superintendent Dan Nelson.

There are three sets of locked doors.

You now have to buzz in to get in the office.

Officers will escort you through the halls.

Our camera crew even had an officer with me while getting this video.

North Vermillion High School principal Monty Kirk says the added security helps kids focus on learning.

"That's the whole goal of everything, is to make sure your kids and your parents feel safe bringing their kids to school, because if they're not safe and they don't feel safe, then learning is not going to occur like we want it to," Kirk said.

As Hall watches the doors and talks to his students, he says he's able to catch warning signs of possible trouble down the road.

"If I can pick up on a student having some bad thoughts, maybe, or having a bad day, if I can pick up on something and stop it before it comes into this building, that's my goal," Hall said.

Staff at North Vermillion say they hope to be able to protect their students for years to come.