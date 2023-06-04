"We thought it was a joke at first..." How Covid-19 affected graduating high school seniors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The diplomas that this year's group of graduating high school seniors receive will mean a bit more after the many changes they encountered in the last few years.
Jessica Wade is just one of several hundred Vigo County seniors graduating this year. Wade's four years at Terre Haute South have been different. Covid-19 brought a new learning experience for each year of school. The changes all began during the spring of Wade's freshman year.
"We thought it was a joke at first," Wade said. "We were just kind of humorous about it and it kinda got serious. We kinda got scared."
Wade and her classmates quickly moved to an online learning format. Wade said her independence helped her through this time, but she watched her sibling struggle.
Hybrid learning would be in place during Wade's sophomore year. Still, she said she struggled to get the help she needed in some classes and create a bond with her fellow classmates.
"I don't think our class really got to click in the way other school years did," she said.
Things would return to normal for Wade's junior and senior years.
Educators like Terre Haute South Principal Tammy Rowshandale hope the lessons learned from the pandemic stick with these kids.
"They've been through a tough time," she said. "It's probably not the last tough time they are going to experience in the world. Maybe they are better prepared for the next round of what might come their way."
Wade agrees. She feels ready to tackle her next chapter in life. She plans on studying psychology at Purdue Fort Wayne in the Fall. She hopes to someday work in criminal analysis.
"I think I've been able to have that isolation to define myself and who I really think I am," she said. "I want to and I'm excited to present that at college."