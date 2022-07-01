"We think it's going to be a great place for people to live." Terre Haute partnering with company to bring remote workers to the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- An Indianapolis-based company is partnering with one local city to bring more remote workers to the area.
Make My Move matches remote workers with communities across the country. The catch is these employees will be paid to move to these communities. Incentives range from an extra $5,000 to $15,000 or babysitting and other community engagement programs.
Evan Hock, a co-founder of the company, said there are a lot of benefits for communities that decide to take on these remote workers.
"A person making $100,000 is going to bring about $83,000 dollars in the first year alone of incremental economic impact," Hock said. "So, when you think about the lifetime of that person living in that new place, it's a good deal for a modest $5,000 or $10,000 incentive."
Terre Haute is the latest city to join the roster. Thanks to some funding from Indiana's Economic Development Corporation, the city was able to partner with Make My Move.
Mayor Duke Bennet said the partnership is an investment in the community in two different ways.
"This goes out all over the place," he said of the website. "[It's] advertising if you will, to solicit and offer incentives to move here but it also tells people a lot about Terre Haute."
Hock and other Make My Move leaders are excited to sell Terre Haute and other Hoosier communities to remote workers across the country.
"Midwestern communities," Hock said. "Terre Haute in particular [has a] great cost of living, lots of amenities, things to do, salt of the earth people. We think it's going to be a great place for people to live."
Mayor Bennet said this partnership is just one of several phases the city is rolling out to help with economic development. For now, he hopes remote workers will come to Terre Haute and decide to stay a while.
"It just really has a lot of ways to reach out to people you might not otherwise try and recruit," Bennett said.