"We teach them how to think not what to think" Legislative Crackerbarrel session held today

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second Vigo County Legislative Crackelbarrel session took place on Saturday. Now, several concerned citizens are speaking out to our community's lawmakers.
The second Vigo County Legislative Crackelbarrel session kicked off at the Vigo County Public library. Several citizens got up to the mic and made sure their voices were heard.
"As a mom as a black woman, I am very concerned about this anti-critical race theory" one concerned citizen said.
Vigo County's legislators discussed several topics at the session. And House Bill 11-34 was the hot topic.
"It's not always comfortable to talk about things that happened in history or English books, most things that make you actually think but again teachers we tell people we teach them how to think not what to think," State Representative Tonya Pfaff said.
This bill will give parents the chance to be more involved in what their child learns about in class.
If the bill is passed, it would limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom. Some school officials aren't thrilled about what this could mean for their classrooms.
"When our legislators continue to propose bills that may have a negative impact on children it makes me feel defeated and frustrated," a school counselor said.
But State Representative Bruce Borders says people have the wrong idea about the bill.
"I do support parental involvement there's basically been a lot of misinformation that it's parents taking over the schools and nothing could be further from the truth," he said.
The bill has passed the house now it goes to the Senate floor.