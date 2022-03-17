"We shouldn't have to deal with this issue right now." People begin campaigning for and against the VCSC referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -People are beginning to voice their opinions with a tax increase hanging in the balance.
The increase would bring $260 million of proposed renovations to the three high schools in Vigo County.
Signs are beginning to go up around Vigo County saying vote "yes" or "no" on the Vigo County School Corporation's referendum.
That referendum would bring renovated learning and non-learning spaces to the three high schools, but it would come with a tax increase to Vigo County property owners.
Terre Haute North, South and West Vigo high schools all could soon see major renovations, but it will come at a cost.
County taxpayers would have a 24-cent tax increase per $100 of property they own.
To convince voters to vote in favor of the referendum, the Vigo County School Corporation has created a political action committee.
Lori Danielson is the head of that committee.
She says a "yes" vote would open a window for the schools to succeed.
"I think the opportunity we have ahead of us is all about community, as we think about how our educational system and the facilities that we have, as they thrive, our community thrives," said Danielson.
She says for the average homeowner in Vigo County, the tax increase would be $7-9 a month.
That is a price she is willing to pay even though her children are no longer in school.
"My children did go to school here, and they got a great education, and I also know that there were challenges in the facilities, and we have an opportunity to upgrade that," said Danielson.
But, some Vigo County residents have concerns.
Todd Freeberg is one of them.
He said he supports the schools and wants to renovate them but has a lot of concerns with the timing and details of this referendum.
This is why he is undecided on which way he is voting.
"If you're having a difficult time putting food on the table, meeting your utility bills and your mortgage or your rent and filling your gas tank with gas, the last thing you would want is another expense," said Freeberg.
Freeberg also says this is a problem that should have been addressed before.
"We shouldn't have to deal with this issue right now. What happened is 40-50 years ago, another administration kicked this can down the road," said Freeberg.
Freeberg also told News 10 if this does pass, he would like to see a system in place to make sure the schools are better maintained this time around.
Danielson said if you would like to see how much the tax increase could cost you, use the school's tax calculator.