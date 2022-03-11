"We should really be opening the door..." Several groups call for less voter restrictions

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We should really be opening the door..." Several groups call for less voter restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana ranked 43rd in the country when it came to voter turnout in the 2020 election, according to Ballotpedia. Some voting rights activists say it could stay there if voting laws aren't changed. 

Ami Gandhi, a senior counselor with the Chicago Lawyers' Committee, works with both Illinois and Indiana voters. While the states may seem familiar, Gandhi said differences are shown on Election Day. 

"We see the huge difference and unevenness in those two states' voting system," she said.  

Here are the key differences between voting in Indiana and Illinois: 

Indiana: 

  • Must register at least 29 days before the next election
  • On Election Day, polls are open from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.
  • Voter I.D. is required 
  • Can request an absentee ballot if you meet one of several requirements

Illinois: 

  • Same-day voter registration
  • Polls are open from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M.
  • Voter I.D.s are not required 
  • No excuse is needed for an absentee ballot

Gandhi said many of the voting procedures in Illinois make voting easier. These are items some in Indiana would like to see. 

Julia Vaughn, Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana, believes more open laws will help Hoosiers. 

"We should really be opening the door as wide as possible to encourage participation for all Hoosiers," she said. 

Vaughn said even small changes, like extending polling hours, could allow more Hoosiers to vote. 

Other Indiana groups are calling for voting changes.  

Indiana Disability Rights are fighting back on an Indiana rule stating absentee voters who could not independently mark their ballot would need to be visited by a traveling board of elections. 

The group's legal director Tom Crishon said a judge dropped this rule for the May election, but changes still need to happen for any future elections. 

"There's still a lot more to be done," he said. "We will continue to fix the system." 

Gandhi said these changes will only help the state move forward. 

"We don't want to go backward in time," she said. "And have less people engaged in trying to make a positive impact." 

For Indiana voter registration dates, click here

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

