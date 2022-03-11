"We should really be opening the door..." Several groups call for less voter restrictions

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana ranked 43rd in the country when it came to voter turnout in the 2020 election, according to Ballotpedia. Some voting rights activists say it could stay there if voting laws aren't changed.
Ami Gandhi, a senior counselor with the Chicago Lawyers' Committee, works with both Illinois and Indiana voters. While the states may seem familiar, Gandhi said differences are shown on Election Day.
"We see the huge difference and unevenness in those two states' voting system," she said.
Here are the key differences between voting in Indiana and Illinois:
Indiana:
- Must register at least 29 days before the next election
- On Election Day, polls are open from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.
- Voter I.D. is required
- Can request an absentee ballot if you meet one of several requirements
Illinois:
- Same-day voter registration
- Polls are open from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M.
- Voter I.D.s are not required
- No excuse is needed for an absentee ballot
Gandhi said many of the voting procedures in Illinois make voting easier. These are items some in Indiana would like to see.
Julia Vaughn, Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana, believes more open laws will help Hoosiers.
"We should really be opening the door as wide as possible to encourage participation for all Hoosiers," she said.
Vaughn said even small changes, like extending polling hours, could allow more Hoosiers to vote.
Other Indiana groups are calling for voting changes.
Indiana Disability Rights are fighting back on an Indiana rule stating absentee voters who could not independently mark their ballot would need to be visited by a traveling board of elections.
The group's legal director Tom Crishon said a judge dropped this rule for the May election, but changes still need to happen for any future elections.
"There's still a lot more to be done," he said. "We will continue to fix the system."
Gandhi said these changes will only help the state move forward.
"We don't want to go backward in time," she said. "And have less people engaged in trying to make a positive impact."
For Indiana voter registration dates, click here.