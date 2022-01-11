"We remain vigilant..." Local emergency services work through staffing issues caused by Covid-19

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Emergency workers are not exempt from the challenges of COVID-19. Several local services are working through short staffing and sick employees.
At the Vigo County SHeriff's Office, Sheriff John Plasse sees a trend when it comes to COVID-19 spreading through his office.
"We're kinda affected like the community is," he said. "When there's spikes in Covid numbers in the community, we that here as well."
With Covid-19 numbers still high, the department has had to work through employee absences because of the virus. But, parts of Plasse's office are understaffed. He said this is the case for the Vigo County Jail's correctional staff.
While the sheriff's office has worked hard to fill these positions, Covid has also affected the hiring process. The sheriff said some applicants have tested positive for Covid-19 or had to quarantine.
"We need to do our part to minimize the spread of it," Plasse said. "But, it does impact hiring. That person may not be able to come in until a week, two weeks later, so you're just that further in the process of hiring that person to fill that spot."
The Terre Haute Fire Department is also experiencing similar issues. Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief, said the number of staff out due to Covid-29 is low right now, but his team is also stepping out to fill gaps.
"Even though we still have a few employees out with Covid," he said. "We have procedures in place to be able to fill their spots."
Dalton said precautions are being taken to protect staff from spreading the virus. He said they are asking employees to get vaccinated, boosted, wear masks, and proper PPE equipment when working with patients.
Dalton said these absences have also not affected the department's response times.
"We do see that we are more prepared," he said. "But, we remain vigilant that as different variations occur and community spread becomes high, we try to learn from those things and make sure that we remain well protected."
News10 reached out to several other emergency services in the Wabash Valley. In Sullivan County, its sheriff said the dispatch center is working at 60% capacity due to Covid-19. The Knox County Sheriff also said Covid-19 absences are greatly affecting their department.