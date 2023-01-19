"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley.
Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
Bilyeu said she believes the shortage stems from many issues. One of them is the low number of workers in the job pipeline.
"Every year, approximately 2,000 veterinarians retire," she said. "Veterinarian schools are graduating approximately 2,600 students every year. So, there's a difference of about 600."
Bilyeu said while 600 may not sound like too big of a gap, the rapid increase in demand for pet care is making the gap worse.
The pet population is growing in the area, too, thanks to fewer animals being spayed and neutered. While some pet owners are working to change that, many of them are running into road bumps in finding someone to do the job.
Dawn Lorey is the director of Project Hope in Terre Haute. Project Hope provides low-income families with spaying and neutering options. Lorey relies on local vets to help with the program. She said right now, only one is available to assist.
"That's only eight surgeries a month," she said. "I used to be able to do a couple of hundred dogs in a few months. Now, I can barely do 100 to 150 in a year."
Lorey said Covid-19 played a big factor in owners not getting their pets spayed and neutered. But, she said now, it could be contributing to the area's over-population of pets.
"Animals don't care we don't have enough vets," Lorey said. "They are going to do what they're going to do."
Until more vets enter the Wabash Valley, Bilyeu is asking for one thing from clients.
"We love animals," she said. "We love doing what we do. Be patient with us. We really are trying."