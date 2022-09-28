"We probably have a larger budget than what we've had in a long time." $25 million 2023 budget proposed for Clay County

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
  • 0
CLAY CO. BUDGET.jpg

CLAY CO. 2023 BUDGET

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County is planning for a record-breaking budget for 2023. The budget is expected to be around $25 million.

County Council President Larry Moss recognized this is a large budget, but he said the county is well-equipped to handle it.

"We probably have a larger budget than what we've had in a long time," he said. "Probably in the history of the county. However, financially we were in good enough shape we were able to do that without having to do any type of borrowing or anything."

Still, inflation played a big factor in the budget increase. Inflation has affected several departments within the county's budget.

"Fuel costs, whether it's the county highway department or the sheriff's department, jail officers," Moss said. "Have gone through the roof."

Moss also said the Clay County Justice Center is also taking up a large portion of the budget. With energy, food, and medical costs going up, he said it's costing the county more to operate the jail and take care of inmates. The county is aware these costs will only increase with the planned jail expansion.

"Our jail is becoming full, which is why we're expanding," Moss said. "Because of that our utility cost on the jail went up significantly. We anticipate it going up even more."

Still, there is some good behind the increase. Moss said all county employees will receive a salary increase in the new year.

But, the larger budget isn't a huge concern for Moss. He said despite the larger budget, there is still funding left over for emergencies and continuing rising costs.

"We have over a $300 million surplus even after this budget," Moss said. "So, we feel like we are ready to handle most emergencies."

Moss said the budget should be finalized and voted on during Monday's County Council meeting.

