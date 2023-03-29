'We not only want them working here, we want them living here' - Vigo County plans for growth

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One new company will bring 640 jobs to Vigo County by the end of 2027.
Entek will be moving into Vigo County Industrial Park II. It's a lithium battery producing manufacturer. Construction will begin this summer.
With more job opportunities, the county needs to be able to recruit workers, and prepare for more residents.
News 10 spoke to county officials to get a picture of what the workforce might look like.
Steve Witt is the President of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.
He says roughly 7,000 people in the immediate area currently travel a considerable distance for work, and over 4,500 in the neighboring counties of Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion.
"I think it's an opportunity, as well, for folks who want to stay close to their homes and work -- to perhaps realize an opportunity with Entek," Terre Haute Economic Development President Steve Witt said.
He says the 640 new jobs to be created will be spread over a 4-year period. With a total build out in 2027.
"Opportunity for young people in high school now, or at university...who are not even in the workforce yet to be employed by the company," Witt said.
He says there are many ways Entek can succeed at attracting a workforce without stealing from other local companies.
There is also the possibility of people moving into our county for work. That's when available housing comes into question.
Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says they are already planning ways to fill these housing needs.
"The county has committed $5 million from the ARPA money towards housing. So has the city. So, we're looking for ways to incentivize people to build the subdivisions or homes," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard says they are looking to build houses of all levels, and in all areas of the county.
"We're projected for our population to keep declining. Well, we want to change that. The only way to do that is good jobs. We have those coming in. Now we have to find a place for them to live. We not only want them working here, we want them living here and paying property taxes and everything else," Clinkenbeard said.
Both Witt and Clinkenbeard agree that this is a good problem to have. They say we want companies moving in, and we want more jobs.