'We not only want them working here, we want them living here' - Vigo County plans for growth

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday,
April 06.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Saturday,
April 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'We not only want them working here, we want them living here' - Vigo County plans for growth

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One new company will bring 640 jobs to Vigo County by the end of 2027.

Entek will be moving into Vigo County Industrial Park II. It's a lithium battery producing manufacturer. Construction will begin this summer.

With more job opportunities, the county needs to be able to recruit workers, and prepare for more residents.

News 10 spoke to county officials to get a picture of what the workforce might look like.

Steve Witt is the President of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.

He says roughly 7,000 people in the immediate area currently travel a considerable distance for work, and over 4,500 in the neighboring counties of Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion.

"I think it's an opportunity, as well, for folks who want to stay close to their homes and work -- to perhaps realize an opportunity with Entek," Terre Haute Economic Development President Steve Witt said.

He says the 640 new jobs to be created will be spread over a 4-year period. With a total build out in 2027.

"Opportunity for young people in high school now, or at university...who are not even in the workforce yet to be employed by the company," Witt said.

He says there are many ways Entek can succeed at attracting a workforce without stealing from other local companies.

There is also the possibility of people moving into our county for work. That's when available housing comes into question.

Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says they are already planning ways to fill these housing needs.

"The county has committed $5 million from the ARPA money towards housing. So has the city. So, we're looking for ways to incentivize people to build the subdivisions or homes," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.

Clinkenbeard says they are looking to build houses of all levels, and in all areas of the county.

"We're projected for our population to keep declining. Well, we want to change that. The only way to do that is good jobs. We have those coming in. Now we have to find a place for them to live. We not only want them working here, we want them living here and paying property taxes and everything else," Clinkenbeard said.

Both Witt and Clinkenbeard agree that this is a good problem to have. They say we want companies moving in, and we want more jobs.

Recommended for you