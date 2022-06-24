"We needed to build it bigger..." Judge tours new Vigo County jail - but is it already too small?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has inspected the new Vigo County jail following a lawsuit involving overcrowding.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says it was a positive visit and the judge was "impressed" with some improvements she saw in the new jail. One of those includes increased staffing.
Plasse says the jail was not built big enough. He worries that if they move more inmates in, they could become overcrowded.
"We needed to build it bigger. I had requested that. Obviously, that didn't get done. We've got what we've got and we'll make it work," Plasse said.
The sheriff says next month he will meet with the county council to go over increasing staffing at the new jail.