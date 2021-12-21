"We need you to help us, as we fight forward" - 2021 Virtual Freedom Fund looks back on the year's events

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday evening, the Terre Haute branch of the NAACP hosted its 2021 virtual Freedom Fund.
During this meeting, the leaders discussed things they accomplished, as well as what they're looking forward to in 2022.
On the agenda were talking points on community engagement, police accountability, criminal justice, involvement with the Vigo County School Corporation, among several others.
There was a big emphasis on community engagement.
That's because it was a big win for the organization this year!
Terre Haute was the first community in Indiana to join the 'Facing Injustice Project.' This project helped dedicate a marker site for George Ward --who was brutally lynched in the year 1901.
It was a lovely ceremony, in which 350 people were in attendance.
Organizers say they are looking forward to making more strides like this one -- both locally and nationally heading into the new year.
Vice President of the Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP says the organization is always open to more members who are looking to make an impact in the community!
"If you're not a member, I encourage you to join. We need you to help us as we fight forward," Lang said.
Right now, there are 134 active members.