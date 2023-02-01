"We need to take this step" The Edgar County courthouse will soon see several repairs, including a new roof

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County courthouse has needed serious repairs for several years.
County officials are working to make repairs without taking too much of hit on taxpayers' wallets.
Time is ticking, especially for the roof of the Edgar County courthouse, which is in need of a total replacement.
That's why Edgar County board chairman Jeff Voigt is getting his paperwork done to keep the building's legacy alive.
"We have very ornate ceilings in these rooms and a lot of historical value to the structure, and we couldn't preserve that unless we put a new roof on it," Voigt said.
The renovations are going to come at a price tag.
Three bids are going to be presented to the Edgar County board to repair the roof.
Voigt says this could help ease the burden on taxpayers by getting the most competitive bid.
"In these times it becomes more critical to get multiple bids, because everything's high," he said.
The courthouse is getting repairs from the ground up, quite literally.
Everything from the elevators to the roof will be seeing touch-ups to complete replacements.
Voigt says what's happening with the roof is just the tip of the iceberg.
"The elevator needs to be redone too. That's our next step, but we need to take this step, get this done, which is kind of a topping on the package," Voigt said.
Along with the roof and elevator, more renovations are on the way.
The Edgar County annex is also getting a new home in a building just west of the courthouse.
It's part of a process Voigt says will help keep the building's legacy alive for years to come.
"We will continue to do that from everything from the roof to woodworking, to everything else," Voigt said.
Voigt hopes the repairs will be wrapping up sometime this summer.