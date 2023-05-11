"We need to come and put our best foot forward..." Step one of ARPA funding begins in Vigo County; Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- $50 million from the federal American Rescue Plan will be coming to Vigo County and Terre Haute.
The City of Terre Haute will be receiving $30 million and Vigo County will be receiving $20 million. With so much money coming to the area, leaders want to make sure its going to the right projects.
That's why county and city leaders held a special joint meeting Thursday. RJL Solutions and Baker Tilly led the meeting. The two groups are in charge of streamlining the project.
Potential stakeholders must complete an eligibility questionnaire. Then, their proposed project must go through an evaluation. Stakeholders will also be expected to give a presentation to city or county leaders by the end of the year.
After leaders hear the presentations, they have until December 2024 to decide which projects to commit to. All proposed projects must be completed by December 2026.
One of those stakeholders going through the process is Susan Turner with the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
"We as a community need to invest in ourselves," she said. "and make sure we are in a great community to live, work and play in."
Turner and the museum hope to receive the money for an outdoor play space.
But, city and county leaders already have their eyes on a few projects. The City of Terre Haute hopes to address housing, non-profit support, and food deserts.
On the county side of things, Vigo County Council President Todd Thackser said $2 million of ARPA money has already been used for culvert and highway repairs. But, there is still some money available for other projects. He said he has already seen some presentations on housing, daycare and tourism.
He's looking at projects that will provide the most bang for the buck.
"Their presentation better show us the best impact for the money," he said. "How is it going to be spent. We want to keep that money locally and have the biggest impact for the people in the county."
While stakeholders have already been identified, leaders make it clear that nothing has been set in stone. The application process is still open, and others are welcome to apply. They just need to bring their A-game.
"We need to come and put our best foot forward," Turner said. "Make the case why the city and county council should invest in the Terre Haute Children's Museum and all of the families that we serve."