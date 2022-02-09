'We need the volunteer's, staff caseloads are very high" Here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's "CASA" program is in desperate need of volunteers.
Before the pandemic, they had more than 75 volunteers. Now, they only have around 40. Last year they serviced more than 1300 children in the program. The director of CASA says even though they've achieved a lot, it puts a lot of strain on the staff and volunteers they do have.
"We need the volunteer's, staff caseloads are very high and the workload is very difficult and we need volunteers to help alleviate that caseload and to make sure that we have that one on one communication with our kiddos," says Glenna Cheesman.
Click here to volunteer.