"We need people to build roots so we can expand and grow" - New program is encouraging people to move to West Central Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new housing initiative is bringing more people to West Central Indiana.
Nearly $2 million dollars is going back into our local communities to incentivize people to build roots here.
This is just one of 24 newly announced projects funded by regional READI grants. And local residents are already speaking up about their excitement over this new initiative.
"There are opportunities to be had here," Tami Kolodziej with the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors said. "This is a good community. We've got good schools. We need people to build roots so we can expand and grow."
Tami Kolodziej is a lifelong resident of Vigo County. Now she's hoping a brand new program may help bring many more lifelong residents to the community. And now that hope is finally turning into reality.
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority (RDA) recently announced a $1.8 million dollar program. It's known as the Homes for the Future Pilot Program.
"It's inspirational because someone else, besides me, besides our local builders, see that other people care, and they want people to stay here," she said. " Hopefully, that's inspiring to a lot of other people."
The goal of the new program is to incentivize more people to build homes in West Central Indiana.
The program would start with people applying through a certain bidding process. From there, chosen new homebuilders could request up to 10% of the building cost to cover infrastructure.
"Its a desperate need in this community to keep people home, to keep people here instead of moving to Indianapolis or Fort Wayne, those kinds of areas," Kolodziej said.
Overall, the hope is to have more lifelong residents like Tami Kolodziej choose West Central Indiana to be a place they can always call home.