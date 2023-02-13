"We need help" Turkish students in the Wabash Valley are raising money to help earthquake relief efforts. Here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rescue efforts are continuing this week after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.
Over 35,000 people have died.
Nighttime temperatures in turkey have been in the lower 20s, making it harder for trapped survivors to make it through.
Turkish students in the Wabash Valley are trying to help save lives from thousands of miles away.
The last few days have been understandably challenging for Turkish students studying at Rose-Hulman.
They say they're hoping to take the pain they've felt and use it to make a difference.
There's been a lot weighing on the minds of Onur Dorduncu and Emre Otay while they go to class at Rose-Hulman.
They're thinking about people fighting to survive after an earthquake hit their home country, killing thousands of people.
"It's been depressing also, because when I study here, I just, after classes and at exams, I just think of back home and think, 'what's happening right now,' or like, what's going to happen?' and that is actually very tiring," Dorduncu said.
Both students are from Istanbul, which wasn't directly hit by the earthquake.
Both students say that none of their relatives were harmed in earthquake.
But they say some people they know can't say the same.
"Luckily I didn't have any relatives that were directly injured, but it was a nightmare," Otay said.
Otay says it's led to many difficult conversations.
"You can't necessarily even ask, 'is that the only family member you lost,' because it was such a big earthquake. It's really difficult," Otay said.
As Dorduncu and Otay grieve for their country, they're trying to help however they can from thousands of miles away.
They, along with about 20 Turkish students, have started a fundraiser to raise money for the Turkish Red Crescent.
It's part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Network.
Both students say they're grateful for the help they've had so far.
"We need help from the international community. There is help so far, but we need more, and we appreciate it. Thank you very much," Dorduncu said.
So far, the students have raised almost $19,000 and hope to reach $50,000.
If you'd like to donate, click here to donate directly to the Red Crescent, or here to donate to Syrian recovery efforts.