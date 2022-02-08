"We love this school" - Community members are coming together to save Meadows Elementary school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One last effort to save a local elementary school is officially underway in Vigo County.
We told you last month, that the Vigo County School Board voted to repurpose the school in a close 5-2 vote. Now board member Joni Wise says she'll formally rescind that decision at the next meeting.
Now many local parents and students are feeling hopeful after learning there is a possibility Meadows elementary can still be saved.
"We love this school," Angela Tanner, a local parent and the Meadows PTO treasurer, said. "The teachers, the principal, the staff... They make this an amazing school to be at and that's why we are out here fighting for it."
Angela Tanner is just one of many frustrated parents. But she isn't giving up the fight for her school just yet.
The repurposing is part of the district's ongoing consolidation plans and helps prevent further deficit spending. But those in support of keeping Meadows Elementary say there is a lack of transparency in the whole process.
They say it all goes back to the READI grant that the board applied for last year.
"The school corporation specifically wrote one offering an in-kind match of the Meadows field land as part of the monetary match to get the money for the Educators Village [Essential Worker Village], which was the housing development they were proposing building on this field," Tanner said.
The grant was submitted back in October. But Tanner says the recommendation to close Meadows Elementary was not announced until December. This, as she says, implies the board had their decision made months before announcing it to the community.
On the other side, school board members say the field next to Meadows Elementary and the school building itself are two different entities, meaning the grant request and the announcement to close the school is not necessarily related.
But still, frustrated community members say the transparency in the entire process has been more or less nonexistent.
"They had an agenda that they were going to push through from the beginning, and unfortunately Meadows Elementary was just on the chopping block no matter what we did."
The Vigo County School board will be meeting again on Monday, February 28. The public is welcome to attend the meeting.