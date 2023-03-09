"We know the good lord always takes care of us" Farmers prepare for planting season across the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It won't be long until the beginning of planting season for farmers in the Wabash Valley.
Local farmers are doing everything they can to get ahead.
Farmers are getting ready to hit the fields for planting season in just about a month.
News 10 sat down with two Vigo County farmers to hear how they're doing just ahead of the season.
Terry Hayhurst is rebuilding his planter to be sure he's ready to get his crops in the ground.
He says parts for his farm equipment have been harder to find this year.
Inflation is also carrying over from last year.
Hayhurst says even though things can get crazy this time of year, he's tightening down the nuts and bolts on his planter and getting ready to hit the field.
"We go out every year and plant a crop, not knowing what it's going to do. We know the good lord always takes care of us, and there's usually blessings some place in it. At times, we feel like it's probably not quite enough, and then other times, we're really thankful for what we have," Hayhurst said.
Brad Burbrink is another Vigo County farmer.
He says lots of farmers, like he and Hayhurst have questions going into planting season.
"The inflation thing, it stinks. The big talk is, 'will it ever be back to the price it was?'" Burbrink said.
Burbrink says his biggest challenge has also been finding the right parts when he needs them.
He says in the future, he'll be preparing for planting seasons a year in advance.
"That gets a little discouraging, when you're really wanting to try and update some machinery, and you get the price and you're like, 'holy cow that's ridiculous.' but I think that's where we're at," Burbrink said.
Even though there have been challenges, Burbrink and Hayhurst say they don't plan on giving up.
They say they're confident the crops will go in and come up just like in years' past.
"We're just optimistic that we go out there and we do everything we can do, and we trust the good lord to take care of the rest," Hayhurst said.
Both Hayhurst and Burbrink say they hope for the best possible outcomes this planting season.