"We know the good lord always takes care of us" Farmers prepare for planting season across the Wabash Valley

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet
Sunday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday, March
19.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We know the good lord always takes care of us" Farmers prepare for planting season across the Wabash Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Planter

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It won't be long until the beginning of planting season for farmers in the Wabash Valley.

Local farmers are doing everything they can to get ahead.

Farmers are getting ready to hit the fields for planting season in just about a month.

News 10 sat down with two Vigo County farmers to hear how they're doing just ahead of the season.

Terry Hayhurst is rebuilding his planter to be sure he's ready to get his crops in the ground.

He says parts for his farm equipment have been harder to find this year.

Inflation is also carrying over from last year.

Hayhurst says even though things can get crazy this time of year, he's tightening down the nuts and bolts on his planter and getting ready to hit the field.

"We go out every year and plant a crop, not knowing what it's going to do. We know the good lord always takes care of us, and there's usually blessings some place in it. At times, we feel like it's probably not quite enough, and then other times, we're really thankful for what we have," Hayhurst said.

Brad Burbrink is another Vigo County farmer.

He says lots of farmers, like he and Hayhurst have questions going into planting season.

"The inflation thing, it stinks. The big talk is, 'will it ever be back to the price it was?'" Burbrink said.

Burbrink says his biggest challenge has also been finding the right parts when he needs them.

He says in the future, he'll be preparing for planting seasons a year in advance.

"That gets a little discouraging, when you're really wanting to try and update some machinery, and you get the price and you're like, 'holy cow that's ridiculous.' but I think that's where we're at," Burbrink said.

Even though there have been challenges, Burbrink and Hayhurst say they don't plan on giving up.

They say they're confident the crops will go in and come up just like in years' past.

"We're just optimistic that we go out there and we do everything we can do, and we trust the good lord to take care of the rest," Hayhurst said.

Both Hayhurst and Burbrink say they hope for the best possible outcomes this planting season.

