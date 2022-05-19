"We know folks are struggling" Local food bank sees nearly double the people they saw at Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As it becomes more and more difficult to buy food at the grocery store, food banks are having just as much trouble helping those in need.
Volunteers at local food banks like Manna From Seven say the need for food may be greater than ever.
Penny Frederick have been busy as ever trying to donate to about 1,600 people every week.
"We're definitely feeling a pinch budget-wise. Prices have gone up on items we tend to purchase," Frederick said.
As prices go up, the need for food does too.
Manna From Seven CEO Susan Seitz says dwindling food stamp benefits and inflation are why more people are struggling.
"Every human in the world has seen the prices at the gas stations and the grocery stores go through the roof. That's affecting our numbers," Seitz said.
Manna From Seven used to get 2,000 pounds of meat to donate each week.
Now, they only get about 200.
One week, they were limited to 50 pounds to give to its nearly 1,600 people.
As these challenges have come about, Frederick says volunteers and staff are doing everything they can to help, but sometimes, that can be difficult.
"We see new faces, we see old faces, we know folks are struggling, but we're doing our best to help them out," Frederick said.
To do this, food pantries like Manna From Seven need your help.
They are asking for you to volunteer or donate.
"We'd love to have more people jump on board and get excited about what we do like we are excited about it," Seitz said.
If you are interested in donating or volunteering with Manna from Seven, you can contact their Facebook page.
If you are in need of their services, you can call, walk up or drive to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at the corner of 7th and Eagle Streets in Terre Haute from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Staff say it is best to be in line by 10:00 am.