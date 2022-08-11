"We knew we had to help" - Raising money for the Ryves Youth Center and for children experiencing homelessness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Ryves Youth Center is serving dozens of children in Terre Haute, including many who are experiencing homelessness.
Now with the school year officially underway, the local community is making sure these kids can have the best possible year in school.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, in 2021, more than 14,000 students were homeless and that number is likely higher with many unreported cases.
This figure has fallen in recent years, but the need is still very much alive throughout Terre Haute.
"One thing that we recognize at Catholic Charities is how important the linkage is between nutrition and physical and cognitive development," Jennifer Buell, the Assistant Agency Director at Catholic Charities of Terre Haute, said. "I think here at Ryves Youth Center, and specifically at the preschool, we are pulling both of those things together for a group of children who tend not to have the same opportunities as maybe your next door neighbor kids might."
Ryves preschool is a program through Catholic Charties. It helps children who are experiencing homelessness or at risk.
Now a local fundraiser is getting behind the cause to help these preschoolers.
"We had no idea that a preschool specifically for children experiencing homelessness existed and as soon as we found that it did, we knew we had to help," Tiffany Baker with 3 Sisters Investments said.
The Baker family and 3 Sisters Investments started a matching fundraiser for Ryves Preschool this summer. For every dollar donated they would donate up to $1000 dollars, and it's already seen great success!
"When 3 Sisters Investments committed $1000 dollars to the cause, we knew that we could at least find that match," Baker said. "The fact that we raised over $3000 dollars now is just incredible."
The overall goal is to raise $10,000 to revamp and upgrade the preschool with new and safer furniture.
"I appreciate the fact that individuals, once they've learned about a need, they are so willing to step up and help to be able to fund that and to make the preschool, in this particular case, just so much more welcoming for the children who are here," Buell said.
And the hope is to help these kids for generations to come.
"We want every kiddo here in West Central Indiana to grow up in an environment that is safe and where they can thrive," Baker said.
