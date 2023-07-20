"We keep patients at the center of this issue..." Planned Parenthoods prepare for Indiana's abortion ban

INDIANA (WTHI)- The Hoosier's state near-total abortion ban is set to go into effect August 1st.
Under this new law, Indiana lawmakers have declared that life begins at conception. With that, abortion is only allowed under the following circumstances:
- Cases of rape or incest
- Pregnancies with a fatal fetal anomaly
- Pregnancies that put the baby or mother at serious risk
News10 spoke with Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira. She said a religious exemption could be added depending on the outcome of a separate lawsuit.
She also said Indiana's abortion debate may not be over yet.
The Indiana American Civil Liberties Union initially sued the state over this law. Madeira said the Indiana Supreme Court ruled against the organization because its claims were too broad. She said the ACLU may come back with a narrower claim.
"I think the ACLU," she said. "Perhaps other parties are going to be throwing mud at the courts to see what sticks in terms of claims."
Nevertheless, Planned Parenthoods across the country are preparing for Indiana and other states' abortion bans. Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers of abortion care. With most abortions banned, Hoosier women will have to travel outside of the state for this kind of care.
That's where Indiana's neighboring states are stepping in.
"Just in the last week," Kristen Schultz, Planned Parenthood Illinois' chief strategy officer and operations director said. "We've navigated more patients from Indiana than we have in previous years."
Schultz said the state has seen a 54% increase in abortion appointments since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade. To meet this need, they've opened new clinics in strategic locations to make access to abortion easier for those in states without it.
The Buckeye state is joining in too.
"Ohio is one of the last options in this region for people who are traveling to seek this care," Danielle Firsich, Planned Parenthood Ohio's policy director said.
She said the state's Planned Parenthood has also seen an increase in abortion patients after the announcement of Indiana's ban. Right now, the healthcare center is working to expand hours and appointment availability.
This is as an abortion ban could go into effect in the Buckeye state. Firsich said Planned Parenthood is ready to provide care even with the changing abortion landscape.
"We are ready to take on that additional burden of patients," she said. "But, that doesn't mean it's something we agree with."
Illinois said it's ready too. It remains committed to patient-centered care.
"We keep patients at the center of this issue," Schultz said. "and of this fight."