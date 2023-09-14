"We just want everyone to be safe." Indiana's Move-Over or Slow-Down Law

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- A law protecting people on the interstate has been in place for some time, but a local first responder says he does not see people obeying this law.
Cody Barnard is the chief of the Posey Township Fire Department. He also works as an EMT for STAR Ambulance. It was in the latter role he witnessed danger brewing.
A few weeks ago, Barnard's ambulance had a mechanical failure along the side of the interstate. Barnard captured video of dozens of vehicles speeding past him. Many of them refused to move to another lane or even reduce their speeds. Barnard said this is a clear violation of Indiana's "Move-Over or Slow-Down" law.
"The law clearly says you are to move over," Barnard said. "It's not a recommendation. It's not a suggestion. It is the law."
The state of Indiana just amended the law in July to include all types of pulled-over vehicles.
Barnard said this is to protect those who are pulled over, drivers traveling on the interstate, and first responders.
"We don't want to have to go and work another accident because they were inadvertently hit," he said.
Barnard said the law is simple. If you see any type of vehicle pulled over with their emergency lights on, move over to the furthest lane possible. If moving over isn't possible dramatically reduce your speed.
These simple actions will hopefully get everyone home safely.
"We just want everyone to stay safe," Barnard said. "We just want everyone to obey the law and allow emergency responders to do their job in a safe manner, so at the end of the day we can all go home to our families and loved ones."
If you're caught violating this law, it's considered a Class B infraction.