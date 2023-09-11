"We just held on for dear life:" One Sullivan family shares what proactive steps need to be taken before a disaster

INDIANA (WTHI) - Severe weather isn't in the forecast this week, but you should always be prepared. September is "National Preparedness Month."

This month is designed to educate the public on how to take proactive steps in preparing for any type of emergency, particularly natural disasters.

A few months ago, one Sullivan family lost their entire home from the tornado.

"We just held on for dear life and rode out in our basement while it went over the top of us," said Amy Murdock.

Now, Amy and Jeremy Murdock continue to dig and rebuild their home right where it stood before. With the help of insurance, the Murdock's were able to navigate through a complex situation.

"Having adequate insurance is just such a blessing because there's no way you could work hard enough to pay what you lost back," said Amy Murdock.

Any disaster can arrive at your doorstep at any time. Mary Moran is the Director of Emergency Management and Preparedness for the IDHS. She says the department has seen as uptick of natural disasters this year, mainly tornado and wind damage.

To reduce the risk, Moran advises people to review their insurance policy. The department found that not everyone from the Sullivan tornado was as fortunate.

"Even folks who have insurance coverage were under-insured. If their home was destroyed, their insurance is not enough to replace what they had before," said Moran.

Pre-planning is one of the biggest steps people need to take before a disaster. That starts with building an emergency disaster kit and saving important documents.

"Social security cards, birth certificates, those are all things that take a long time to replace and time that you didn't necessarily have," said Amy Murdock.

Communicating an evacuation plan for the household is a must for the Murdock family.

"Whether it's getting in your vehicle and going somewhere else in ample time or having someone in the neighborhood that is a safe place to hunker down," said Jeremy Murdock.

The Murdock's hope to have their home ready by December.

If you want to learn more about how to prepare for an emergency… You can visit the "Indiana Department of Homeland Security's" website.