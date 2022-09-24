"We hope families create memories to share in our community" - Vigo County Public Library hosts Annual Family Learning Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a fun-filled day over at the Vigo County Public Library, and its all to promote education and connection within the community.
On Saturday, the Vigo County Public Library hosted the 28th Annual Family Learning Day.
This is the largest event the library hosts each year with nearly 1500 people in attendance.
People of all ages engaged in hands-on activities and demonstrations while learning about new forms of art, music, and science.
Families also had a chance to connect with more than 40 local organizations, which organizers say is the perfect opportunity to see all of the wonderful things Vigo County has to offer!
"We hope families create memories to share in our community," Elizabeth Scamihorn, the Strategic Communications Manager with the library, said. "We have a fantastic community, and we want to make memories here. And they can have those memories to fall back on when they get older."
If you missed Saturday's event, The Vigo County Public Library is hosting several more family fun events this fall. Later in October, there will be a special Halloween book giveaway.