 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep
portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 13.3 feet and begin
rising again early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise above
flood stage early Friday morning and continue to rise to 17.1
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We here in Indiana are facing potentially a total abortion ban..." Reversal would impact women seeking care

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC to pregnant women: Get vaccinated against Covid-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Roe V. Wade decision potentially hanging in the balance... many advocates and organizations wonder what's next for women's health? Especially for those seeking an abortion procedure.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Caitlin Bernard. She's an assistant professor at Indiana University School of Medicine. She says if this decision is overturned, it will have serious implications.

Dr. Bernard says if Roe V. Wade is overturned, it will greatly impact women seeking health care in the form of abortion.

"We here in Indiana are facing potentially a total abortion ban, and that would be extremely dangerous for millions of women across the country, including here in Indiana."

She says Indiana already limits a woman's access to the procedure.

"Already it is incredibly difficult for Hoosiers to access an abortion due to very few clinics where they live multiple visit requirements the cost of transportation childcare the procedure."

She adds health clinics that provide this type of service have decreased in the past few years.

"This is really a violation of their human rights a forced pregnancy and also can have devasting effects on there health. We know that pregnancies is not always safe for everyone, particularly here in Indiana, we have very high mortality rates."

Bernard says pregnancies, whether they are wanted or not, can put women's lives at risk.

"Many people who have a very wanted pregnancy have complications again whether that's life-threatening to themselves or something that's wrong with the baby and need to end the pregnancy and so this doesn't just affect folks who have unwanted pregnancies."

Recommended for you