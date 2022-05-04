"We here in Indiana are facing potentially a total abortion ban..." Reversal would impact women seeking care

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Roe V. Wade decision potentially hanging in the balance... many advocates and organizations wonder what's next for women's health? Especially for those seeking an abortion procedure.

News 10 spoke with Dr. Caitlin Bernard. She's an assistant professor at Indiana University School of Medicine. She says if this decision is overturned, it will have serious implications.

Dr. Bernard says if Roe V. Wade is overturned, it will greatly impact women seeking health care in the form of abortion.

"We here in Indiana are facing potentially a total abortion ban, and that would be extremely dangerous for millions of women across the country, including here in Indiana."

She says Indiana already limits a woman's access to the procedure.

"Already it is incredibly difficult for Hoosiers to access an abortion due to very few clinics where they live multiple visit requirements the cost of transportation childcare the procedure."

She adds health clinics that provide this type of service have decreased in the past few years.

"This is really a violation of their human rights a forced pregnancy and also can have devasting effects on there health. We know that pregnancies is not always safe for everyone, particularly here in Indiana, we have very high mortality rates."

Bernard says pregnancies, whether they are wanted or not, can put women's lives at risk.

"Many people who have a very wanted pregnancy have complications again whether that's life-threatening to themselves or something that's wrong with the baby and need to end the pregnancy and so this doesn't just affect folks who have unwanted pregnancies."