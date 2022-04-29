"We have to live for them..." How parents can start mental health conversations with their children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new survey has found parents are having a hard time speaking to their kids about mental health.
A survey conducted by On Our Sleeves found that while a majority of parents recognize the importance of these conversations, they aren't sure how to begin these conversations. The survey also concluded this could be because parents did not have these type of conversations when they were young.
But, one local mother knows these types of conversations could be a matter of life or death.
Maggie Simrell is a mother of two teenagers, including 13 year old Aubrey. While Simrell said she suffered from depression and anxiety throughout her life, she was shocked to find her daughter in distress one morning before school.
"She was on her bedroom floor in a fetal position," Simrell said. "I immediately ran to her side, and she was just breaking down. I asked her what was wrong, and she said she just felt like she didn't want to be alive anymore."
Simrell said she immeditaely sought help for her daughter. Eventually, Aubrey was admitted to a center for kids struggling with mental health. Four days later, she was released.
Now, Aubrey is doing much better mentally. But, Simrell said the experience has changed the way she parents.
"We kinds have a trade," she said. "I will talk to you when I'm struggling, and I definitely want you to talk to me when I'm struggling."
Missy Burton with the Hamilton Center said these conversations could change lives. She said these conversations can be simple.
"If a parent notices something different about their child," she said. "A lot of times it's just simply pointing something out. 'Hey. I've notived that you're not sleeping as weel. You're a little more irritable in the morning. I'm just kinda concerned.'"
Burton also said parents may also want to monitor their child's screen time.
"Teens don't like it," she said. "But, for parents to monitor how much time they're spending on phones and other types of devices and be aware of what they're viewing."
Simrell hopes her and her daughter's story will encourage other parents to begin an important conversation about mental health.
"We always say that we would die for our children," Simrell said. "But we have to live for them too. We have to be there for them."