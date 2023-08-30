"We have not seen him since the fire:" Folks in Indiana still impacted by the Maui wildfires

INDIANA, (WTHI) - A group of first responders made it back home safely from Maui this past week. However, they're not the only ones who've traveled back safely. One family got reunited after the tragedy.
In the Wabash Valley, loved ones are still feeling the devastating effects of the fast-moving wildfires. A few weeks ago one local mom who's son lives Maui, was forced to watch the fires from afar, not knowing if her son was safe. Now, she's glad to be connecting with him again.
"We have not seen him of course since the fire. Not even on a Zoom or anything, we just haven't laid eyes on him," said Lisa Bezy.
Lisa Bezy's son, Bryce Bezy was in Maui when the wildfires broke out. He says the chaos they caused was unbelievable. When Lisa heard her son was taking a trip home, she couldn't wait to hold him again.
"When I first saw him, I couldn't get to him fast enough of course. I just didn't want to let him go, we hugged, we both cried, my husband cried," said Lisa Bezy.
Bryce watched hundreds of first responders comb through the rubble, trying to get the island back on its feet. Those volunteers included "Indiana Task Force 1," which sent 70 of its members to Hawaii. The group's leader, Jay Settergren, joined his team in the search. He couldn't believe what he saw.
"The pictures and video that you see all over the media doesn't do it justice. There just wasn't a lot left. Everything was thoroughly burned, glass was melted, which means it was over a 2,000-degree fire," said Settergren.
Settergran shared the physical and emotional toll that his team and others endured.
"The physically demanding work was hard on everybody, so it tends to get on you from both angles, but as I said, I'm extremely proud of our folks," said Settergren.
Volunteers from the task force are hoping their hard work paid off. They just recently returned to the Hoosier state.
For Lisa, she can't bare the thought of her son leaving again.
"Knowing that he's safe, that's what we're embracing, that's what he kept saying, "Mom I'm safe, I'm safe, it's all good," said Lisa Bezy.
Like other teams, "Task Force 1" shared with me that they now plan to rest, so they can prepare for their next assignment.