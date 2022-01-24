"We have more work to do" Vigo County Schools' referendum is certified on May ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed question to raise property taxes to help renovate Vigo County high schools has been certified to go on the ballot in May.
This is according to Vigo County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth.
The question will go on the ballot will ask voters if they are okay with this proposed tax increase to fund the schools.
It has received almost 1,500 signatures, which is almost three times what it needs to be certified.
The community and school officials said Monday, they are happy with the progress, but work is not complete just yet.
Vigo County Schools' political action committee has been able to get the signatures they need to certify the proposed changes on the ballot.
At Monday's school board meeting, community members came out to say, 'thank you.'
One of those is Lori Danielson, a small business owner and community education advocate who says better schools could help grow the community.
Are you okay with a tax increase to fund Vigo County School improvements?
"This is so important and will help transform our workforce and provide pride and progress and just such positive momentum," said Danielson.
Haworth agrees, he says now that the question is certified, the community has the opportunity to vote.
Haworth says if the referendum is passed, the benefits will be felt by more than just the three high schools.
"It's not just about the high schools, it's also about our ability to address middle schools and elementary schools," said Haworth.
He says those improvements could come to the tune of HVAC repairs, paving and roofing projects, as well as funding for additional busses.
Haworth says if these can all come together, their facilities could be set for the next 25 years.
Vigo County Teachers' Association president Heidi McDonald says these improvements could not only help students, but help teachers across the board.
"You can ask a teacher, 'what do you need' and what upgrades their classroom needs and they'll give you a very long list. And so, for many of us, it's being able to see that for our future and for our student's future," said McDonald.
Until the vote is passed, no upgrades can go into effect.
That is why community members are saying they will be out spreading the word to vote for the referendum.
"We have more work to do, but great work has been done up to this point," said Danielson.
Now as far as what people say they are going to do, many people News 10 spoke with said they will be spreading the word.
Dr Haworth also said they will be fighting for the number one spot on the ballot.