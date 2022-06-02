"We have a very serious housing issue in our community..." Former THPD site to become apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The former home of the Terre Haute Police Department could soon be a new home for many.
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission recently accepted an offer from WDG Construction, a group based in Indianapolis.
Its vision is a two-story, 111-unit apartment complex. The group describes its design as micro-living. This style is a mixture of private and communal spaces.
The current plan is to have all apartments fully furnished with private bathrooms and small kitchens. One corner of the complex will be devoted to a large communal kitchen area. Other features include a lounge, fitness area and patio.
WDG Construction estimates this project will be around $8 million. Rob Tolle, VP of Business Development with WDG Construction, said the site is ideal for several reasons.
"One, it's right downtown," He said. "Two, it's pretty close to the new convention center. Not only is it close to Indiana State, but also Rose-Hulman."
Tolle said he envisions this apartment complex attracting younger residents.
"Even in this time of rising gas prices," he said. "It's very walkable to just about everything in Terre Haute in the downtown area. So, we fully expect there to be a large number of students, but we really think there will be some young professionals."
Local leaders said they are glad to see this project get underway. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said housing is an issue in the area.
"We have a serious housing issue in our community," he said. "We need single-family homes, and we need more apartments. We need a variety of things. So, I'm encouraged people want to continue to make those investments."
Tolle said he hopes this project generates a spark for other projects in the area.
"I foresee this as kind of being a gateway project if you will," he said. "To kind of redeveloping that side of downtown."
WDG Construction hopes to begin demolishing the building in August. Its goal is to open the apartment complex in August 2023.