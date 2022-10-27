"We gotta take a stand." Former addict working to get others clean

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One recovering addict is making it his mission to help others struggling with addiction.
Michael Hadley knows firsthand what it's like to be lost in addiction. He said his addiction started back in his teens, but he wasn't able to receive the help he needed.
"When I was a child, and it started at an early age, 12, 13 years old," he said. "There wasn't many resources. No one took it seriously."
But, years later he found people who did. They helped him kick his addiction. Now, he's trying to help others do the same.
"Something's gotta be done," he said. "We gotta take a stand."
Hadley is taking a stand by becoming a resource for others. Hadley was released from prison about five months ago, and he is already trying to make a difference. Hadley currently serves as the program coordinator for Inside Out Recovery in Brazil. With this position, he's been working to create events and educate the community.
In August, Hadley organized Brazil's first International Overdose Awareness Day. He's now using the momentum from the event to start a new project.
Hadley has recently created the website internationaloverdoseawareness.com. Here, Hadley keeps people informed of upcoming events and outreach online. The site also has a list of resources for those who need help.
"I mean everyone's got phones," Hadley said of his decision to make a website, "Everyone's got access to the internet in school, at work, at play. Nobody goes anywhere without their cell phones, and I believe that was one of the best ways to do it."
Hadley hopes the website will be able to reach people far and wide. He's looking to build partnerships with others who are passionate about recovery and ending overdose deaths like he is. He wants others to experience the same kind of joy he has had since getting clean.
"Recovery is possible," Hadley said. "Take people like myself who have come from the very bottom. Now, everything that I do, being successful in recovery leads to nothing but happiness."