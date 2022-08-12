"We don't want to have to work any fatal accidents out here." Officers are patrolling SR-63 & SR-234 intersection as school starts

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Vermillion County Sheriffs are asking you to slow down and pay attention to a new speed limit at the intersection of state road 63 and state road 234.
They're hoping taking these measures may prevent another tragedy, like the one that killed a North Vermillion High School student in May.
Sergeant Matt Ames of Indiana State Police says that the department is also patrolling the area.
"We don't want to have to work any fatal accidents out here. We don't want to have to go knock on a mom and dad's door and relay bad information to them about one of their loved ones," Ames said.
There have been two fatal accidents in the last two years at this intersection and 10 since 2000.
Vermillion County commissioner R.J. Dunavan is grateful for the changes.
He has been asking for them since 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront was killed there in May.
"20 years this intersection has seen no meaningful changes, and in 6 months we've finally started the ball rolling on changes, granted they're not major things, but every little bit helps," Dunavan said.
Dunavan says he's appreciative of all the officers' work, but, he says they need help from the community as well.
"I would urge, you know, citizens and taxpayers to continue to push INDOT to continue to make meaningful changes, whether it's a stop light, whether it's an on-and-off ramp, whatever it may be, we will continue to fight for more changes," he said.
Ames says the goal isn't so much catching people speeding it's keeping drivers, especially teenagers, safe.
"We're just not here about writing tickets and writing infractions to individuals, we're here to make the roadway safer," Ames said.
INDOT says all of the changes made to the intersection are:
- The speed limit was reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph through the intersection and new speed limit signs were installed at the intersection
- Speed reduction signs were installed on SR 63 on both approaches to the intersection with SR 234
- New school zone speed limit of 50mph in certain areas from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning and 2:45 to 3:45 in the afternoon on school days only
- Installation of school advance warning signs and flashing beacons
Crews have also:
- Installed dual, LED-flashing stop signs on state road 63 and on state road 234 on both approaches
- Placed overhead street lighting at the intersection and removed the old amber/red flashers
INDOT is currently:
- Researching the requirements/logistics of the Intersection Conflict Warning System (ICWS) pilot program
- Studying different Reduced Conflict Intersection possibilities
- Working with area schools to provide a distracted driving safety program for young drivers in the area