"We don't want to arrest anybody for this. We would like to work with the people." House Bill 1186 causes controversy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1186 towards the end of this year's legislative session. This act allows criminalizing bystanders at emergency scenes. Under it, if a person is within 25 feet of an officer after being told to get back, the person commits a Class C misdemeanor.
When police are at a crime scene they deal with the scene itself and also bystanders. Those on the force say that this bill will help them focus on what needs to be done. But, there are some opposers of the bill who think the exact opposite.
Sergeant Justin Sears is the Public Information Officer for the Terre Haute Police Department. He talks about what this bill means for him and his fellow officers.
"Basically 11-86 is creating a safety zone or a buffer zone where police officers can safely do their job," said Sears.
Since this bill has passed, the distance that bystanders can get to a crime scene has actually gotten closer, going from 150 feet to 25. But, some from the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU) feel that this will take away from holding police accountable.
"House Bill 11-86 is a clear attempt by the legislature to thwart citizens from recording or observing police," said Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy. "Those recordings and those observations have led to bringing more police accountability."
Whether it's a crime scene or an accident, Sergeant Sears says that this not only provides safety for officers but also for the public. And that the goal is not to arrest more people.
"We don't want to arrest anybody for this. We would like to work with the people in the streets, the people - the public, everybody else. If they would just cooperate to the point where they don't have to enforce it would be phenomenal," said Sears.
However, the ACLU and others still have some questions like: Where does the 25 feet mark start? With the officer or with the caution tape?
Blair says that it may even question constitutional rights.
"Our lawyers examine every piece of legislation that goes through the Indiana General Assembly for constitutional violations," said Blair. "If individuals do feel like their rights are being violated by this law or others, I encourage them to reach out to us."
Now, this bill will go into effect on July first. Opponents are hoping to see more clarity on the bill when that time comes.