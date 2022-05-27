"We don't want it." Neighbors oppose military recycling facility expanding operations

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A military recycling center is seeking approval from local officials to make a move to expand its business.
The facility is run by Metallum Recycling and receives end-of-life vehicles from Crane Naval Base. These older vehicles are dismantled at the facility and used to create new parts. Some of these materials are given back to the military, but other components are sold to third parties.
Currently, the operations are limited to just one building on Mount Zion Road in Vincennes, but the company is now requesting to expand its facilities outside.
"The petition we have filed with Knox County," Brian Moench, president of parent company Moench Engineering said. "Is to expand that outdoor storage and that outdoor activity use so that we could increase our capacity in the dismantling."
But, this expansion is concerning to some neighbors.
Neighbor Jamie Parish has lived in the Simpson Lake area for 32 years. He said he's enjoyed his time living there.
"It's been a quiet, peaceful neighborhood," he said. "It's a friendly neighborhood."
He opposes this proposal because he is concerned about how the facility could affect life in the neighborhood.
"The view, our property value," Parish said. "We're concerned about the water. A lot of us are on well water."
Moench said the facility and its proposal show no environmental harm to the community. He also said the company is working to fix the issue of aesthetics to hopefully please neighbors.
"Our client is very receptive and very aware of moving into this community," Moench said. "Wanting to be a very good neighbor, their negative or the perceived negative impact on the surrounding community."
But even with health and aesthetic measure being taken, Parish said he doesn't see a way where the facility and the neighborhood can cohabitate.
"We don't want it," he said.
The proposal will be discussed at the next Knox County Area Planning meeting on June 21st at 6 p.m.