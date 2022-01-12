'We don't sign up to die we sign up because we want to protect' Recent report reveals 2021 was the deadliest year for law enforcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund report shows 458 members died in the line of duty in 2021. It showed the leading cause of death among officers was COVID-19.

"We don't sign up to die we sign up because we want to protect."

The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund has been conducting this officer fatality report for 30 years now. In Indiana, we lost four officers in 2021.

One of those was Detective Greg Ferency in Terre Haute. Ferency was shot and killed in the line of duty in July. Chief Shawn Keen with the Terre Haute Police Department tells me the department has dealt with officer deaths before.

"We've lost three in less than ten years, so it's been definitely something our department and our officers are way too familiar with more than they should be."

These fatalities are up 55 percent in comparison to 2020. Marcia Ferranto, with the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, says officers put their lives on the line every day.

"When we were sheltering in place, law enforcement was out on the front line, and many of these men and women and like I said cases are still coming in have been exposed to COVID and they're dying from COVID."

In 2020, the report states we had 258 officer deaths. Now, that number has doubled.

"I can tell you it was one of the saddest days in recent law enforcement history when we came out with these numbers. These are the worst numbers since 1930."

Chief Keen says a lot of what keeps him going is the support of his community.

"There's a lot of challenges as we move forward, and having that support is just amazing, and you know the number of times we'll be out in public, and people say thank you you have no idea just those simple words means a lot to the officers."

Click here for the full report.