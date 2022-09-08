"We don't see that much of it" USDA asks farmers to "double-crop" if possible to increase food supply

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The government is asking farmers to increase crop production because of the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine is the fifth-largest wheat producer in the world, and with the war continuing, experts are trying to prevent food shortages.
Double-cropping allows farmers to get two crops out of one field in a single year.
News 10 talked to one local farmer to find out what the trends are across the Wabash Valley.
Ed Shew is a co-owner at E & M farms in Clinton.
He says he's experimented with double-cropping in years past.
"We've done a little bit of double crop, and a couple times we did okay and another time we got caught by the frost and it ruined the crop," Shew said.
He says the climate the further North you go isn't always friendly to double-cropping.
He says a late frost ahead of the spring planting season can harm wheat or grain sorghum, which are often what's planted before soybeans in a "double-crop."
Shew says this is exactly what happened to him.
"We had a beautiful stand of grain sorghum but the frost got it and we couldn't sell it because the test weight was no good. It just wasn't sellable," he said.
Wheat, like all crops, need time to grow.
Shew says the tight window for double-cropping is something not a lot of farmers are willing to risk.
"We need to have that wheat harvested by the end of June and sometimes getting that maturity is problematic with the weather conditions we have here," he said.
Another reason farmers may be hesitant to double crops is record-high input costs for a crop that may not turn out right.
Shew says double-cropping has become less popular but may make a comeback further south where the weather is better for it.
The USDA hopes that with more crops, there will be more food production.
"At one point in this area it was a little more prevalent. But, right now, we don't see that much of it. Wheat has not been a very good money-making crop recently," Shew said.
Shew says although double-cropping can be risky, he's hoping farmers that do it can be successful.