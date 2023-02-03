"We don't really truly, know how many there are..." Why Terre Haute is seeing a rise in rape cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- New data from the Terre Haute Police Department shows an increase in rape cases in the area.
- In 2020, 35 reports of rape were made in the year.
- In 2021, 31 there were reports.
- In 2022, there was a spike with 39 incidents.
THPD Chief Shawn Keen says these numbers come from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bureau has undergone some changes in the last few years when it comes to recording crimes.
In the past, the bureau used summary-based reporting. This means the highest type of crime in a series of crimes was the only one tabulated. Recently, the FBI has set up a national incident-based reporting system. Now, each crime that happens will be counted in the data.
Keen said the change in calculation could have played a factor in the increase. He also says there have been changes made to make the definition of rape broader.
Forcible sodomy and child molestation now fall into this category. Keen said the new definition is helping the police.
"We're counting, I think more accurately for people who have always been victims," he said. "But, with this new definition and these other statutes being included in the rape category, you are seeing some fluctuation in numbers."
However, CODA Executive Director Emily Murray said there could be even more than what's on paper.
"Rape cases often go unreported because it can often be a shameful thing," she said. "It can be really shameful to report a sexual assault, and often I think that's why they go unreported. We don't really, truly know how many are happening."
Keen said the bright spot in all this is more people are coming forward.
"The fact that people are coming forward more is indicative that we can get them help," he said. "That's the most important part."
Often that help comes from a partnership between THPD and CODA. CODA has a staff of advocates who can be with victims while they take a rape kit. Additionally, victims have the option to submit rape kits anonymously. Keen said these kits are saved in case a victim wants to come forward later.
"We want that person, that victim, to receive the medical care they need," he said. "Any follow-up psychological help they need related to that."
Murray said CODA can also provide support beyond that initial contact. She said the council can help with the legal process, and a sexual assault support group should be starting soon. Murray said she wants victims to be familiar with one message.
"I really want people to know they are not alone," she said. "If this happens to you, you are not alone. You don't have to go through this alone."
If you need CODA's services, you can use their Facebook page. Or, give them a call at (812) 232-1736.