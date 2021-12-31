'We don't need drugs and alcohol to have fun'- one local organization is changing what it means to ring in the New Year

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some additional flooding possible in southwest Central Indiana
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 900
AM EST /800 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY, JANUARY 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY,
JANUARY 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, January 09.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 18.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'We don't need drugs and alcohol to have fun'- one local organization is changing what it means to ring in the New Year

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Year's Eve is a holiday heavily associated with drinking and going out. That's why one local organization is making its mission to provide a social, yet sober environment for people on their recovery journey.

With just a few hours left before putting 2021 to rest, the Recovery Café in Terre Haute is putting together some final touches for their big party!

final preparations for Recover-Eve

However, this is not your typical party.

It's called Recover-Eve! It's an event for people who have struggled with addiction to come together and create new beginnings.

"We don't need drugs and alcohol to have fun. We can do that together in a place like this. We'll have just as much, if not more fun, and then wake up tomorrow and still feel great," Recovery Café manager Lindsey Skelton said.

Instead of drinking games, there will be 'Minute to Win It' games, cornhole and ping pong tournaments, euchre tables, and of course a dance-off!

Cheyenne Herring is ringing in the new year at 6 months clean. She says one of the hardest parts of the holiday season is the temptation of drugs and alcohol. Herring says that's why it's so important to have a safe, sober place to go.

"I've lived here almost 30 years, we don't have a lot of safe places here like this. It is so important that you can go someplace where you know it will be drug-free, and alcohol-free. You have a friend -- someone you can talk to. It's great, everyone needs that," Herring said.

Looking back on past New Year's celebrations, Herring recognizes how far she's come. She says the resources that "Next Step" and "Recovery Café" offer have saved her life, but it goes beyond that for her.

She says the opposite of addiction, is connection -- that's exactly what she's gained.

"That's another thing that the Recovery Café offers. You don't have sober friends? This is a good place to make new sober friends and make those connections. That's what saved me from everything...is having my people."

News 10 asked Herring what her New Year's resolutions are for 2022, she smiled and says she has no resolutions, just a word.

Peace.

The soft opening for the Recovery Café is Tuesday, January 4th.

Click here for more information on its resources.