'We don't need drugs and alcohol to have fun'- one local organization is changing what it means to ring in the New Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Year's Eve is a holiday heavily associated with drinking and going out. That's why one local organization is making its mission to provide a social, yet sober environment for people on their recovery journey.
With just a few hours left before putting 2021 to rest, the Recovery Café in Terre Haute is putting together some final touches for their big party!
However, this is not your typical party.
It's called Recover-Eve! It's an event for people who have struggled with addiction to come together and create new beginnings.
"We don't need drugs and alcohol to have fun. We can do that together in a place like this. We'll have just as much, if not more fun, and then wake up tomorrow and still feel great," Recovery Café manager Lindsey Skelton said.
Instead of drinking games, there will be 'Minute to Win It' games, cornhole and ping pong tournaments, euchre tables, and of course a dance-off!
Cheyenne Herring is ringing in the new year at 6 months clean. She says one of the hardest parts of the holiday season is the temptation of drugs and alcohol. Herring says that's why it's so important to have a safe, sober place to go.
"I've lived here almost 30 years, we don't have a lot of safe places here like this. It is so important that you can go someplace where you know it will be drug-free, and alcohol-free. You have a friend -- someone you can talk to. It's great, everyone needs that," Herring said.
Looking back on past New Year's celebrations, Herring recognizes how far she's come. She says the resources that "Next Step" and "Recovery Café" offer have saved her life, but it goes beyond that for her.
She says the opposite of addiction, is connection -- that's exactly what she's gained.
"That's another thing that the Recovery Café offers. You don't have sober friends? This is a good place to make new sober friends and make those connections. That's what saved me from everything...is having my people."
News 10 asked Herring what her New Year's resolutions are for 2022, she smiled and says she has no resolutions, just a word.
Peace.
The soft opening for the Recovery Café is Tuesday, January 4th.
Click here for more information on its resources.