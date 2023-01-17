"We do hear you" INDOT holds public listening session for proposed changes to S.R. 163 bridge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes could soon be coming to the state road 163 bridge in Vermillion County.
Some people who live in Vermillion County are concerned about the proposed changes to a historic bridge.
The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public listening session Tuesday, to hear some of those concerns.
Jim McDonald is one of several drivers who use the state road 163 bridge in Vermillion County.
He's lived in St. Bernice his whole life, and says he's used the bridge since he started driving in the 1960s.
He's concerned about the possibility of INDOT making the now two-lane bridge down to one lane.
"Really it's setting up an opportunity for people to break the law, because if you come up there and don't see nobody on the other side, you know, zip on through there!" McDonald said.
Megan DeLucenay, the public relations director at INDOT says concerns like these are what the department would like to hear from local drivers.
She says INDOT is in favor of turning the bridge into one lane but will consider anything the public says.
"The one thing I do want to say is, we do hear you. We hear all of your concerns, we understand where you guys are coming from," DeLucenay said.
DeLucenay says what many drivers may not understand is that the bridge is deteriorating underneath.
Rust is forming and cracks in the concrete foundation have caused concerns for driver safety.
She says that's INDOT's top priority in any decision made.
"While you may drive over it every day, you're not looking under it, so the biggest reason for any change or project we do is for safety," DeLucenay said.
INDOT also has to follow federal environmental regulations, which could keep them from rebuilding a new two-lane bridge.
A new bridge is something that many drivers like McDonald say they want.
"It really needs to be updated to modern-day traffic, it's just the way it is. I hate to see it go, but that's just the sign of the time," McDonald said.
Construction could start as soon as the summer of 2024.
You have until Feb. 1 to submit your concerns to INDOT.
To do so, click here.