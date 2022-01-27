"We did notice a lot of new people in our community." Officials account for the homeless in Vigo Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Homeless Coalition held an event to help homeless people find resources.
This is also the time they put a count on homeless individuals in our community. This is determined by the federal standards in Vigo County. Next time around, the organization wants to set up different shelters across the area.
But this time they just focused on Gilbert Park in Terre Haute. They had over 30 homeless people show up to stay in their emergency shelter. They handed out sleeping bags, hygiene items, coats, and blankets.
"We we're able to interact with a lot of our homeless and these are people that we interact with a lot but we did notice a lot of new people in our community so we sit down with them find out why they are here if they're trying to get somewhere we will try to help them get to where they need to be," says Brendan Kearns the Wabash Valley Homeless Council Co-Chair.
This is an annual event. Kearns says the group plans to do something similar next January as well.