'We did care about you' - Memorial honors the lives lost as a result of homelessness

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, countless lives are lost as a result of homelessness each year.
The same can be said in the Wabash Valley.
The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley held a special memorial Thursday night to honor those lives lost.
Community members gathered in the Vigo County courtyard to pay their respects to the 22 people who lost their lives as a result of homelessness.
It was a night of remembrance, and for some, it was a night of gratitude.
"Look at me now, I mean I have real hair, good hair. I have clothes, I have shoes, not just pretend shoes -- putting a bag over my feet."
Vigo County resident, Fadania, was homeless for two years.
She says she was just days away from being a name added to Thursday's list.
"If they would not have gotten to me when they did I'm going to be flat honest with you...I would have slit my wrists. I was to that point."
She says that's why it was so important for her to share her story at the memorial.
Fadania was living in the woods until representatives from Reach Services and the Hamilton Center found her and got her help.
She thought everyone had forgotten about her.
Brendan Kearns with the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley says this memorial is to remind Fadania and others that people do care.
"A lot of times when our homeless people pass they are alone. They do not have family members in the community, and so this is an event where we can recognize them to say 'Hey, you know we do know you, we did care about you,'" Kearns said.
Fadania tells News 10 she went from having a job, a house, and two cars to showering in the woods. She says you never know when your life can change.
So, just be kind.
If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness, we have linked you to several helpful resources below: