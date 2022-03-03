"We can't wait to get started" Churchill Downs casino rezoning approved on Terre Haute's East side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council has unanimously voted to approve a rezoning to allow the casino to move to the city's east side.
Now that the casino rezoning has passed city council, the Churchill Downs casino is moving to Terre Haute's east side.
But, there are a few things that will need to happen first.
Those are: Getting a height variance through the city, approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and getting final approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission on the new location and the board of zoning appeals, according to Churchill Downs staff and City Council president Cheryl Loudermilk.
While there is still some work to go, Churchill Downs is breathing a sigh of relief.
They hope to get approval for the casino's height by may and break ground shortly after.
Churchill Downs' senior vice president of real estate development Ryan Jordan says the casino expects to be open by late 2023.
"Very excited, very happy that the council approved our rezoning request. We're super excited to be in Terre Haute. We think we have a terrific site," said Jordan.
The casino is something Terre Haute city council president Cheryl Loudermilk says she has wanted to bring to town for quite some time.
"For years, I've always thought we could use a casino here, you know, I think it's great for our community. I think we have a lot of opportunities to build off the casino coming here," said Loudermilk.
Loudermilk says the casino is now out of the city council's hands.
She says she feels a sense of relief having passed the rezoning ordinance and moving the casino out east.
"It's kind of like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We've passed these processes, so hopefully, there won't be too many more hoops to jump through," said Loudermilk.
Like Loudermilk, Jordan says he and Churchill Downs are ready to begin building.
"We can't wait to get started, to break ground to put some of those construction jobs into place. Even more excited when we get to open in late 2023," said Jordan.
President Loudermilk also says she is even more excited to bring the casino to the city's east side.