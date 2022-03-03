"We can't wait to get started" Churchill Downs casino rezoning approved on Terre Haute's East side

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"We can't wait to get started" Churchill Downs casino rezoning approved on Terre Haute's East side

  • Updated
  • 0
Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council has unanimously voted to approve a rezoning to allow the casino to move to the city's east side.

Now that the casino rezoning has passed city council, the Churchill Downs casino is moving to Terre Haute's east side.

But, there are a few things that will need to happen first.

Those are: Getting a height variance through the city, approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and getting final approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission on the new location and the board of zoning appeals, according to Churchill Downs staff and City Council president Cheryl Loudermilk.

While there is still some work to go, Churchill Downs is breathing a sigh of relief.

They hope to get approval for the casino's height by may and break ground shortly after.

Churchill Downs' senior vice president of real estate development Ryan Jordan says the casino expects to be open by late 2023.

"Very excited, very happy that the council approved our rezoning request. We're super excited to be in Terre Haute. We think we have a terrific site," said Jordan.

The casino is something Terre Haute city council president Cheryl Loudermilk says she has wanted to bring to town for quite some time.

"For years, I've always thought we could use a casino here, you know, I think it's great for our community. I think we have a lot of opportunities to build off the casino coming here," said Loudermilk.

Loudermilk says the casino is now out of the city council's hands.

She says she feels a sense of relief having passed the rezoning ordinance and moving the casino out east.

"It's kind of like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We've passed these processes, so hopefully, there won't be too many more hoops to jump through," said Loudermilk.

Like Loudermilk, Jordan says he and Churchill Downs are ready to begin building.

"We can't wait to get started, to break ground to put some of those construction jobs into place. Even more excited when we get to open in late 2023," said Jordan.

President Loudermilk also says she is even more excited to bring the casino to the city's east side.

Recommended for you