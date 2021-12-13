"We can't cut down the lungs of our planet..." Local Non-Profit Working to Preserve Land

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- One local group is working hard to preserve the natural beauty of the Wabash Valley.
The Ouabache Land Conservancy is a non-profit group serving Vigo, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion counties. The group acquires land and then rids it of harmful species. The group also plants trees and other plants native to the area.
The work of the group is just another part of Hansford Mann's lifelong work to preserve nature.
"I personally grew up in the woods," Mann said. "So, my love goes way back. I've planted 110,000 trees on property that have been reclaimed from coal mining."
This passion is what led Mann to join the Ouabache Land Conservancy. He is the Vice President of Acquisition. He helps landowners initiate the process of protecting land from development.
The group's goal is to preserve land, both big and small, across the Wabash Valley. Mann said the group is open to acquiring land of all types.
"They're looking for properties that have natural characteristics," Mann said. "Forest land, water, nice plantations of wildflowers. Just things that have not been disturbed by the hand of man."
The Ouabache Land Conservancy currently has three conservancies, including the Jackson-Schnyder Preserve near Saint Mary of the Woods. These preserves are open to the public to enjoy with trails for walking and hiking. Mann said this is so the public can enjoy all nature has to offer.
"There's nothing more fulfilling than sitting in the middle of the woods," he said. "And just letting the woods infiltrate your presence."
The group also hopes to educate community members on the importance of land conservancy. Mann said this is a vital lesson for everyone to understand to protect the planet as a whole.
"We can't cut down the lungs of our planet," he said. "And expect our planet to provide us oxygen to survive on.
For more information on the Ouabache Land Conservancy, click here.