"We can breathe a sigh of relief" - Local businesses are combatting the worker shortage problem

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the United States, more businesses are seeing success in hiring workers. Many places are slowly getting over the worker shortage problem driven by the pandemic. The same can be said for businesses here in the Wabash Valley.
One example is Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. To employers like Casey Baesler, it means a lot to see more people filling positions.
"For the first time in about the last month or so, it's the first time we can breathe a sigh of relief and feel like we are in a good place," he said.
But it took a while to get to that good place. Throughout the pandemic, many businesses across the nation struggled to retain and hire workers. Even up until recently, Baesler says for him it's been tough.
"All winter long we were struggling to try to get positions filled and keeping people employed and making sure we had enough people employed to run the business," he said.
The good news is more businesses are now starting to see success. Just like Baesler's Market, hundreds of thousands of businesses are bringing on more workers.
According to Reuters, the United States unemployment rate dropped to a new two-year low at 3.6%. This is encouraging news to many employers, like Casey Baesler. He says having more workers helps better meet the customer's needs.
"Whenever employees are overworked, if there are not enough people doing the job, they get stressed out and become unhappy," he said. "They're more likely to quit and be disgruntled and not happy to customers," he said.
There are still challenges in finding the perfect number of employees, but Baesler says he's thankful for where his business is at now.
"We are thankful for the employees we do have and how great they are," he said.
If you are looking for a job, many local businesses are hiring including Baesler's Market. To learn more about open positions there, call their main number at 812 232 2498.