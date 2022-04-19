"We are still a work in progress..." Indiana Youth Institute unveils latest kids data book

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- One Indiana organization has released the latest data on kids and their wellbeing.
The Indiana Youth Institute is a state organization focused on providing data and resources for communities, schools, and other individuals who help kids.
The group unveiled its annual kids data book at the statehouse Tuesday. The book is filled with statistics about Hoosier kids from their health to their education.
This year's data showed several areas of improvement in areas of education and economic well-being. Indiana ranked 17th and 18th in these areas.
However, leaders said they are most concerned about children's health. Indiana ranked 36th in the nation in this category. Specific areas of concern include the number of obese children, children without healthcare, and barriers to mental healthcare.
The institute's President and CEO Tami Silverman said the decline could be yet another effect of the pandemic.
"That social isolation, some of that fear, some of that anxiety," she said. "We know is showing up in how some of our kids are interacting and how they are doing. It will take us a couple more years to really assess that data."
Some counties are seeing some troubling numbers, including Vigo County.
Between 2019 and 2020, The county saw a rise in kids in children in foster care. The number went from 652 kids to 733.
The county also saw a rise in children in poverty. In 2019, 22.2% of kids lived in poverty in Vigo. In 2020, that percentage increased to 24.9%.
Academic proficiency also dropped between 2019 and 2021. The county saw 91.1% of its third-graders reading at a proficient level. That percentage dropped to 85% in 2021.
But, the director of the Department of Child Services said she sees potential in the data.
"We are still a work in progress," Terri Stigdon said. "We still have a lot of work to do to serve children well here in Indiana."
Silverman said she hopes everyone from parents to youth organization leaders take the data and begin to make changes to the environment children live in. This could look like applying for grants or developing more programs for youth.
"This data is the start of the conversation," Silverman said. "It is no way the end of the conversation."
To take a look at the data book, click here.