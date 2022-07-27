'We are seeing people that we haven't seen before' - Homeless Coalition of the Wabash Valley does July homeless count

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you think you have seen more homeless people in the area, you most likely have because the numbers are going up.
At least, that's what experts are predicting.
The Homeless Coalition of the Wabash Valley had its annual July homeless count on Wednesday. It's a way to get a more accurate idea of the homeless population in Vigo and surrounding counties.
The coalition is made up of different Wabash Valley agencies -- Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, Hamilton Center, Reach Services, Habitat for Humanity, and Catholic Charities to name a few.
They do outreach at soup kitchens, local libraries, substance abuse programs, and campsites to accumulate a headcount.
"We do a little further than what the federal study does in January because we want a more accurate count of what the real issue is here in Vigo and surrounding counties," coalition co-chair Brendan Kearns said.
He says, unfortunately, the homeless count has grown quite a bit in recent months.
"We are seeing people that we haven't seen before, so I don't know if they're new homeless. We do know that we have people coming from outlying areas because we do provide so many good services."
Kearns said providing good care, can come with a price.
"If you provide good services and people know that, they're going to be coming here -- that increases the population."
Kearns tells News 10 that this count is a way to raise awareness, address what needs to change in agency programming, and provide resources.
"We'll get to know why they're in that situation and try to help them through that."
He encourages people not to do individual outreach because it can be dangerous. Instead, ask an agency how you can help.
On Wednesday, the group counted 27 homeless people in the jail alone. The remainder of the numbers should be available in two weeks' time.