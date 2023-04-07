We are one year away from a total solar eclipse in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One year from Saturday, April 8, Terre Haute will be in the line of totality for a solar eclipse.
It'll be the first time in more than 800 years that the Hoosier state has seen a total solar eclipse to this degree.
Back in 2017, you could see part of the solar eclipse from the Wabash Valley.
Next April, it'll be even more impressive.
There are several events planned for the solar eclipse.
Stay tuned to News 10 to learn more as we prepare for the once-in-a-lifetime event.