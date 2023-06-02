We are one week away from the Special Olympics in Terre Haute - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several officers completed the last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday.
They carried the Special Olympics Torch of Hope through Indiana State University's campus.
The same torch will be used in next week's opening ceremony for the summer games.
More than 2,200 athletes will compete in seven different sports. The games have taken place at ISU for the past 50 years.
Leaders with Special Olympics say the campus is always welcoming.
"This is where Special Olympics began for us, and we call it home. Our athletes love this place, and they look forward to coming here," COO Scott Furnish said.
This year's Special Olympics kicks off a week from today. There's still time to get involved as a volunteer. You can learn how to do that here.