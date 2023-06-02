 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

We are one week away from the Special Olympics in Terre Haute - here's how you can help

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several officers completed the last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday.

They carried the Special Olympics Torch of Hope through Indiana State University's campus.

The same torch will be used in next week's opening ceremony for the summer games.

More than 2,200 athletes will compete in seven different sports. The games have taken place at ISU for the past 50 years.

Leaders with Special Olympics say the campus is always welcoming.

"This is where Special Olympics began for us, and we call it home. Our athletes love this place, and they look forward to coming here," COO Scott Furnish said.

This year's Special Olympics kicks off a week from today. There's still time to get involved as a volunteer. You can learn how to do that here.

Recommended for you