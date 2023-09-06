We are nearing the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, here's how this group plans to pay tribute to the first responders lost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been nearly 22 years since the September 11th attacks rocked the nation.
On the anniversary, one local group is doing what it can to honor those who responded and those who were lost.
The Wabash Valley Road Runners will host a remembrance run and walk on the 11th at 8:15 a.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.
Participants can choose to run, walk or bike. The route starts at the Terre Haute Fire Department Station 8 near Deming Park.
From there, it will go south down Fruitridge, turning onto Ohio. Once they reach 19th Street, they'll turn back and return to the station.